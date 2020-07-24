Nuformix (LON:NFX) Announces Earnings Results

Nuformix (LON:NFX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.16) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON NFX traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3.70 ($0.05). The company had a trading volume of 4,895,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Nuformix has a 12 month low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 13.48 ($0.17). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50.

About Nuformix

Nuformix plc develops pharmaceutical products using its cocrystal technology in the United Kingdom. Its lead programs include NXP001, which is used for oncology supportive care; and NXP002 for use in the treatment of fibrosis. The company is also developing NXP003, which is under the pre-clinical stage for the treatment of anti-inflammatory diseases.

