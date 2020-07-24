NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NuStar Energy looks well positioned for further growth as it's diversified asset base, strong pipeline of organic growth projects and contribution from acquisitions bode well and have boosted its distributable cash flows of the partnership. NuStar's merger with its general partner, resulting in the elimination of IDRs is creating a more efficient & transparent structure along with boosting the prospects of the firm. However, NuStar’s high debt levels remain a cause of worry, which restricts its financial freedom to tap into growth opportunities. While the partnership has announced several steps, including a cut in its 2020 budget for preserving liquidity, the spectacular oil crash is set to impact NuStar’s fortunes by drastically lowering the volume of products delivered.. Hence, NuStar warrants a cautious stance.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered NuStar Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of NYSE:NS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,833. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $392.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 15,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $938,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

