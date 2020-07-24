NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Earns Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their hold rating on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on NuVasive from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NuVasive from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut NuVasive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.35.

Shares of NUVA traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $57.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,715. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.08.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $259.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.32 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.30%. NuVasive’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 53.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

