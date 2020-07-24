NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $8.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $409.14. 193,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,284,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.99, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $381.17 and its 200-day moving average is $300.46. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $147.39 and a one year high of $431.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.89.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,834,748.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total value of $2,686,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and have sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.