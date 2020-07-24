NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NVR by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,120,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 1.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,787,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in NVR by 136.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 82,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,826,000 after buying an additional 47,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,773,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 26.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,111,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 75 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3,000.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,650.00.

Shares of NVR traded up $28.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,754.88. The company had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,234. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,304.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,322.24. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,043.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4,071.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 191.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

