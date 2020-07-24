NVR (NYSE:NVR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50, Fidelity Earnings reports. NVR had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion.

NYSE:NVR traded down $22.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,704.00. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,234. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,304.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,322.24. NVR has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,071.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,650.00.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

