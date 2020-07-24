Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.03%.

OSBC stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.49. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

In related news, CEO James Eccher purchased 12,033 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Old Second Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

