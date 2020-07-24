Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s (OLLI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.13.

OLLI traded up $3.01 on Tuesday, hitting $105.79. 25,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,209. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.10 and a 200-day moving average of $67.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $110.17.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,034,495.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,495,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,271.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $67,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

