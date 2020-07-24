Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s (OLLI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.13.
OLLI traded up $3.01 on Tuesday, hitting $105.79. 25,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,209. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.10 and a 200-day moving average of $67.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $110.17.
In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,034,495.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,495,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,271.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $67,000.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.