ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,623 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor comprises approximately 2.1% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 99.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,986,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965,654 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $105,757,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $45,456,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 64.8% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,998,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,498,000 after buying an additional 3,146,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 240.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,047,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after buying an additional 2,859,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $82,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,555.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $34,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,510 shares of company stock worth $130,485. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.83. The stock had a trading volume of 230,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,989,657. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.31 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ON. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.62.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

