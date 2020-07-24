Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) Receives $20.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OOMA shares. ValuEngine lowered Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Ooma in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Ooma from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Russell Mann sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $42,501.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,226.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,684 shares of company stock valued at $869,894. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ooma by 0.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,678,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,016,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ooma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 988,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ooma by 12.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 424,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 47,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ooma by 23.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 57,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OOMA stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,174. Ooma has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.39 million, a P/E ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. Analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

