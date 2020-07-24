Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.6% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.04. The company had a trading volume of 600,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,840,142. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day moving average of $52.81. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $58.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.