OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OGI. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on OrganiGram from $5.80 to $5.60 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub cut OrganiGram from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut OrganiGram from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC cut OrganiGram from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.09.

NASDAQ:OGI traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. 51,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,919,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $6.09.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 142.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,632,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,107 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter worth about $1,630,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in OrganiGram by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,221,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 382,763 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in OrganiGram by 659.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 125,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

