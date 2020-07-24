OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 142.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.32 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $231.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGI shares. Raymond James cut OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on OrganiGram from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their target price on OrganiGram from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.09.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Earnings History for OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)

