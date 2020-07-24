OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 142.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.32 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $231.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGI shares. Raymond James cut OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on OrganiGram from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their target price on OrganiGram from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.09.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.