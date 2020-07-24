Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.18-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.03. Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.00-1.20 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities raised shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.36.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of OMI opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $810.91 million, a PE ratio of -14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.79%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.