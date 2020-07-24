Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.00-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.50. Owens & Minor also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.00-1.20 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.36.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

OMI opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $810.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.14.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.