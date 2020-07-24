P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Announces Earnings Results

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.58), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $92.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTSI traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.22 million, a P/E ratio of -85.67 and a beta of 1.83. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $71.56.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

