P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.58 EPS

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.58), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $92.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.69%.

Shares of PTSI stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.70. 1,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $71.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.67 and a beta of 1.83.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

PTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. P.A.M. Transportation Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.