P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. is an irregular route, common and contract motor carrier authorized to transport general commodities. The freight consists primarily of automotive parts, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and products from the manufacturing sector, such as heating and air conditioning units. All freight is transported as truckload quantities. “

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered P.A.M. Transportation Services from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ PTSI traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $30.84. 953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,191. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $71.56. The company has a market capitalization of $177.02 million, a P/E ratio of -85.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.58). P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $92.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 548.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 407.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 25.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on P.A.M. Transportation Services (PTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.