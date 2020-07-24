PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.79. 17,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,870. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $86.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.93.

In other PACCAR news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $275,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,647.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

