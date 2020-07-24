PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Raised to $108.00 at Deutsche Bank

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.93.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $85.28. The company had a trading volume of 112,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,870. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.19. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $86.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $275,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,647.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 19.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 13,679 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PACCAR by 10.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 362,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,164,000 after buying an additional 33,653 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 22,868 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 305.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 172,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 129,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 366,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.