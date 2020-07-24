Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.70 million.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. Pacific City Financial has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

In related news, Director Daniel Cho bought 53,364 shares of Pacific City Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $457,329.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,473 shares in the company, valued at $509,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific City Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

