Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.79, approximately 2,233 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 442,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

PAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.70 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Get Pampa Energia alerts:

The company has a market cap of $757.89 million, a PE ratio of 1.67, a PEG ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.64 million. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 19.77%. Equities analysts expect that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pampa Energia by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 21,019 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the first quarter worth $3,208,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the first quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 177.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energia Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.