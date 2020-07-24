Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Holdings Lowered by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,556 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,442 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software makes up 2.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 1.01% of Paycom Software worth $183,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 63.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 42,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,194,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Paycom Software by 101.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 0.8% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 48,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

NYSE PAYC traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.18. 8,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,876. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.02. Paycom Software Inc has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $2,346,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $950,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,942 shares of company stock worth $120,871,330 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.06.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.