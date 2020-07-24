Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Paylocity posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paylocity.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $171.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.76 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paylocity from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Paylocity from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paylocity from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Paylocity from $125.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.29.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 9,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,311,074.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,440 shares of company stock worth $13,073,183. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 1,585.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 586,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,797,000 after acquiring an additional 551,678 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 114.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,652,000 after acquiring an additional 299,457 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,461,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,362,000 after acquiring an additional 238,689 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,762,000 after acquiring an additional 238,630 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,349,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.50. 3,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 108.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.73 and a 200-day moving average of $123.63. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $156.00.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.