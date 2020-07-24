Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets. The Company may invest in resort properties located near its primary urban target markets, as well as in select destination markets. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust focuses on hotel properties in the lodging industry. In addition, the Company may seek to acquire service properties in its primary urban target markets. “

PEB has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.91.

NYSE:PEB traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 105,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,437. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $29.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $269.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 566.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10,118.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth about $88,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

