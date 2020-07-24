PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

PNNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered PennantPark Investment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded PennantPark Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. PennantPark Investment has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.23. 3,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,151. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $213.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.62 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,274,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,563,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 205,238 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 236,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 158,587 shares in the last quarter. 37.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

