PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Up 0.6%

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.19, 6,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 267,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. PennantPark Investment has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $213.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $27.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,610,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 54,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 37.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

