Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Issues Earnings Results

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14, Yahoo Finance reports. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.21 million.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $408.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.42%.

PEBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.