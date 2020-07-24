PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) Shares Up 1.2%

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.07, 290,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,589,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Separately, TheStreet lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/S from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PETROLEO BRASIL/S had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.0002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S Company Profile (NYSE:PBR.A)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.