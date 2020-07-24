Pfizer’s (PFE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $36.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $37.45. 1,008,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,679,436. The firm has a market cap of $207.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

