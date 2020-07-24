Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.50. The stock had a trading volume of 136,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,263. The stock has a market cap of $119.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

