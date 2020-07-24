Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PSXP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.47. 5,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $65.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.08 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 54.94% and a return on equity of 45.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,360,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,006,000 after purchasing an additional 803,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 47.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,573,000 after buying an additional 785,874 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 33.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 1,685,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,388,000 after buying an additional 419,594 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the first quarter worth $8,401,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 114.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 412,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,031,000 after buying an additional 219,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.