Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.63 million.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In other news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 9,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $376,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,661.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $254,656.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 216,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,308,796.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,800. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

