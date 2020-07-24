Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.04. 43,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.37.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 28.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 81.2% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

