Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Raised to Buy at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Shares of PAA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.04. 43,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,693. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.37.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 79,599 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 47.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,295,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

