Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plains GP from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Plains GP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Plains GP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Plains GP from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.68.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Plains GP has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $25.03.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $7.28. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

