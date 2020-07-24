POA Network (POA) Price Hits $0.0176 on Top Exchanges

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One POA Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bibox, Bancor Network and HitBTC. POA Network has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

POA Network Profile

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bibox, HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

