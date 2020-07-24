POA Trading Up 26.7% This Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. POA has a market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, POA has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar.

POA Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 277,634,555 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

POA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

