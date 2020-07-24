Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Popular had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $562.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.83. The company had a trading volume of 22,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,664. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.24. Popular has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $61.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Popular from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

