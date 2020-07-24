Portland Ltd Sells 88,568 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Portland Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,568 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises 2.0% of Portland Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Portland Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $1,425,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $1,561,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 920,525 shares of company stock valued at $20,349,186 in the last ninety days.

Pinterest stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.43. 307,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,769,757. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 73.06% and a negative net margin of 120.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

