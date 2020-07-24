Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE PSTL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,680. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 million, a PE ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 0.09. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $43,931.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,759,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 72,750 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,170 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 88,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,089 shares in the last quarter. 54.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

