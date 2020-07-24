Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,417 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group makes up 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Principal Financial Group worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 414.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 621.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Daniel Gelatt acquired 28,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.52 per share, with a total value of $999,816.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,668,560.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.77. 34,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,796. Principal Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $60.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.