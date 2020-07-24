Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Receives $61.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.31.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $52.33. 35,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,851. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,676 shares of company stock worth $469,581 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,104,306,000 after buying an additional 3,485,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,043,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,304,340,000 after buying an additional 554,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,317,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,840,000 after buying an additional 533,167 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,130,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,328,000 after buying an additional 134,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,103,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,117,000 after buying an additional 2,169,391 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

