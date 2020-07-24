PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Raised to $44.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Shares of PHM traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.56. 187,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,053. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.34. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,392.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,922,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,871,000 after buying an additional 580,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,073,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,549,000 after purchasing an additional 273,698 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 15.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,070,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,859,000 after purchasing an additional 529,526 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 26.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,035,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,080,000 after purchasing an additional 854,095 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $110,791,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

