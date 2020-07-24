QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Shares Sold by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC lessened its holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. QAD accounts for approximately 6.7% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned 1.05% of QAD worth $8,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QADA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in QAD in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in QAD by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in QAD in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in QAD by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 37.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QAD alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on QADA. BidaskClub downgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on QAD from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on QAD from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. QAD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 5,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $235,574.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,189,901 shares in the company, valued at $181,674,107.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Anton Chilton sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $434,089.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,416.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,262,459. 46.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QADA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.97. 504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,788. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $815.97 million, a PE ratio of -58.73 and a beta of 1.05. QAD Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $54.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.71%.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA).

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.