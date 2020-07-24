Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Trading 0.3% Higher

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.29, 84,704 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 262,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.
Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $822.50 million during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.
About Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD)
Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.
Recommended Story: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.