Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Trading 0.3% Higher

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.29, 84,704 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 262,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $822.50 million during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

About Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.