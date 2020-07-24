Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.60-$8.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0-$8.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.52 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.60-8.60 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGX. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Quest Diagnostics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.63.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.22. 7,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $131.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $1,312,421.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,462.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $555,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

