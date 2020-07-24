Raymond James Boosts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $100.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PGR. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.79.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of PGR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,649. The company has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. Progressive has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $90.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.87 and a 200 day moving average of $78.24.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Progressive will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,758.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,221. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,305,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,123,848,000 after purchasing an additional 289,836 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Progressive by 25.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,860,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,296,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,351,031,000 after buying an additional 787,145 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,394,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $841,357,000 after buying an additional 969,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,444,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,913,000 after acquiring an additional 114,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.