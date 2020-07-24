Raymond James Increases Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Price Target to $36.00

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) had its price target raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EFSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.93. 1,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,108. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $803.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 10.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nevada A. Kent purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,627.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $164,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,813.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 320.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 194.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.