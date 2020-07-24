Raymond James Increases Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Price Target to $36.00

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) had its price target raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EFSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.93. 1,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,108. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $803.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
In other news, Director Nevada A. Kent purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,627.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $164,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,813.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 320.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 194.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.
Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile
Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
