Raymond James Increases Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $170.00

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.72.

FIS stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.89. 70,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.64. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at $971,119.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $785,947,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 584.9% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,799,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $462,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,748 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 196.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 742,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,672 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $960,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,450,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $419,729,000 after acquiring an additional 875,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

